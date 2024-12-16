“Quirky” Friend Constantly Interrupts And Makes Awkward Comments, So She Gets Called Out for Being Rude

Some friends bring charm to the group.

Others? Just awkward tension.

After repeatedly enduring loud, off-topic comments and socially oblivious outbursts, this woman had enough and called out her friend’s “quirky” antics for what they really were: rudeness in disguise.

Cue drama and a divided friend group.

AITA for telling my friend her “quirky” behavior is just being rude? I (25F) have a friend, let’s call her Sarah (24F), who’s always been kind of unique. She’s one of those people who prides herself on being “quirky” and “different,” and while I get that, sometimes it crosses a line into being rude or inconsiderate. She will often interrupt people mid-conversation to share her “random” thoughts, even if it’s completely off-topic. She’s also really loud and makes awkward comments about personal things, like loudly asking a couple if they’ve “ever considered an open relationship” at a dinner party or commenting on someone’s weight without any filter.

She’s just a walking “mute” button in need of activation.

I’ve talked to her about it in a nice way before, saying that sometimes it feels like she’s not really paying attention to the social dynamics or how others might feel, but she brushes it off with a “I’m just being myself, take it or leave it!” This weekend, we were at a gathering, and she made a huge scene by loudly criticizing a mutual friend’s new haircut (it was a bad cut, but she didn’t need to say anything). I finally snapped and told her that she’s not quirky, she’s just being rude, and it’s really starting to get on my nerves.

Well, “quirky” isn’t a free pass for being rude.

She was really upset, said I was trying to suppress her personality and that I don’t appreciate her for who she is. Now, she’s ignoring me, and our friend group is divided. AITA for calling her out, or should I have just let her continue with her quirky behavior?

Quirky or rude? Reddit agrees with the latter.

This person says she’s just a plain old meanie.

This person says to do as the friend says…and leave her.

This person also thinks she needs to cut ties.

Not every “quirk” is a personality—sometimes it’s just bad manners.

It’s honestly not that hard to tell the difference, either.

