Researchers Have Officially Crowned The “Most Canadian” Animal

What is the first thing that comes to mind when I say “Canadian animal”?

At a guess, maybe it’s big and brown with huge antlers.

Or maybe it’s a big aquatic rodent with powerful front teeth.

I find it much less likely that the animal that first popped into your mind is a unique-looking turtle.

But, according to a recent study published in the journal The Canadian Field-Naturalist, the ‘most Canadian’ animal is very different to what we might expect.

That’s because the research team from Simon Fraser University, working in conjunction with Wildlife Preservation Canada, have worked through a list of almost 1,000 Canadian animals and ranked them by how far they have evolved in their distinctness from other Canadian species.

In order to decide which species were the most evolutionary distinct, they traced the family tree of each species. If the particular species had few other related species, and tracked way back on its evolutionary branch (meaning it had been evolving as a species in Canada for a very long time), it was considered to have high evolutionary distinctness.

Most importantly, the most evolutionary distinct mammals, birds, amphibians, and reptiles all had biological features and characteristics that were distinct to their own species – not found in other animals in Canada – and all had a long evolutionary history.

The fact that these species were so distinct meant that they had no close relatives as a species in Canada, and had been evolving in ways that were different to all other species for a very long time (in some cases, up to one hundred million years).

And the winners, in terms of highest evolutionary distinctness, were surprising.

The overall most evolutionary distinct – or ‘most Canadian’ – animal was the spiny softshell turtle.

This turtle, with its very unique appearance, is certainly not what comes to mind when you think of Canadian animals – but maybe your perceptions should change.

Among the other ‘most Canadian’ animals, the spiny softshell turtle was unique in quite how distinct it was.

Other most evolutionary distinct animals included the mudpuppy (a kind of amphibian), the Northern Alligator lizard, and the Belted Kingfisher. Also making the list was the Virginia Opossum, as Emma Kominek, a master’s student from Simon Fraser University who was responsible for putting the list together, said in a statement:

“We weren’t surprised by the Opossum. It’s Canada’s only Marsupial. But the aquatic mudpuppy salamander? That was interesting.”

So why is this project important?

Well it’s not about dethroning the moose or the beaver as the country’s most iconic animals.

Instead, studies like this one are vital for conservation. As is happening all over the world, climatic factors and human activity are threatening species and their ecosystem.

In outlining the most distinctly Canadian species, the researchers hoped to put these unique creatures high on the Canadian conservation list, as Arne Mooers – Professor of Biological Sciences at Simon Fraser University, and lead author on the study – explained in the statement:

“Conservation of species at risk is often done at the national level. So, it made sense to consider our national evolutionary heritage in this way.”

Let’s face it: these might not be the cutest creatures, but they truly are unique.

