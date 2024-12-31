Roommate Plans On Moving Out When The Lease Ends, But Now The Other Roommates Think She Needs To Find A Replacement Roommate Before Going

When your lease is up and you decide to move out instead of renewing, do you need to find someone to replace you and take over the lease?

What if you’re a roommate and your other roommates plan to renew the lease but you don’t?

That’s the question in today’s story, and the roommate who’s moving out isn’t sure what to do.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for not finding a replacement roommate since I am moving out? So I have been telling my 5 other roommates that I am going to be moving out after our lease ends at the start of the summer for 6+ months now. Today a text was sent to our house group chat by one of my roommates stating that if you were planning to move out that it would be a good idea for you to find a replacement for yourself.

This person doesn’t think it should be necessary to find a replacement roommate.

I was surprised by this as it has been over half a year since I have told them this and they are just now expressing their opinion on the matter. And if I’m being honest I don’t think I am obligated to find a replacement as our lease is 12 months for a reason. WIBTA if I told them that I will not be finding a replacement and that I will be moving out at the end of the lease?

It’d probably be a good idea to express these feelings to the other roommates.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

It would be better for the roommates if they picked the new roommate.

Finding a replacement would not be required on the lease.

This is all on the roommates.

It’s important to let the landlord know the plans.

It’d be different if the roommate was moving out before the lease ended.

These roommates are asking too much!

They might need to brush up on their own rental agreement.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.