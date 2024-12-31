She Asked Her Dad And Stepmom To Pay One Of Her Bills Instead Of Buying Her A Christmas Present, But That Made Them Falsely Assume She Couldn’t Afford To Pay Her Bills

A Christmas present doesn’t always have to be something that can fit in a box.

Some people want more practical gifts.

In today’s story, a dad and stepmom ask their adult daughter what she wants for Christmas, and she has a very practical suggestion.

However, their response leaves her feeling embarrassed.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITAH dad & his wife keep asking what I want for Christmas So, I asked them if instead of buying us material things, if they’d pay one of our bills. For reference; we’re poor AF and they make a lot of money, besides the point, dads wife said she wanted to pay all our bills and I said no, just one please.

This seems like a weird demand.

She refused but said the stipulation was, no cash and she needed to watch me pay the bills… right then I knew I messed up. So they came down with their card and watched me pay the bills. I felt so ashamed. I’m an adult. A parent.

She had another request.

I should be able to do this without help. And it’s not like I’m behind on any bills, I just thought it would be more sensible than buying stuff we don’t want. So anyway… we got that done and then I saw something on the marketplace for $20 in their town, almost next door to them, that my kid would love. I asked if they’d pick it up and I’d pay for it.

The stepmom flipped out!

Ensue doubly shame. She kept asking “what I was thinking, I can’t afford it, I can’t even pay bills’ and then said ‘NOTHING WE DO IS EVER ENOUGH FOR YOU’ And I’m just like… shocked. I don’t even know what to do from here.. maybe I need a perspective change AITaH

Asking someone to pay one of your bills instead of getting you a present you don’t want or need is being responsible instead of frivolous.

It doesn’t mean the person is poor.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

Sometimes it’s better to accept a gift you don’t want than to actually get what you want.

Especially in this case. Woof.

