She Doesn’t Mind When Her Grandmother Stays With Her, But She Has A No-Dogs Rule That’s A Big Problem For Granny

When you have a pet, a few things in your home are probably going to get destroyed.

They might scratch things, or chew things, or pee on things. They are animals after all!

In today’s story, one woman who likes dogs doesn’t want any dogs in her small home and that includes her grandmother’s dogs.

Her grandmother is not okay with this rule!

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for not letting my Grandmother stay with me after she let me stay with her during the hurricane? I have a feeling the animal lovers are going to hate me. I (31f) stayed with my grandmother (76f) during Milton, as my home was where the hurricane hit. I do not make a lot of money, and I live in a mother-in-law home I rent from her, meaning its a very small space behind a house with only two doors inside: to the bathroom and the closet. There are no other doors in the entire place, everything is open and easily accessible. This is important.

Her grandmother has two dogs.

My grandmother is obsessed with her two large dogs. They’re boxers, fully grown, very smart, hyper, and destructive. I own a LOT of expensive equipment for work, at least $6k worth, as well as emotional attachments sent by my long distance partner that can never be replaced if lost or destroyed.

She doesn’t let her grandmother bring the dogs inside her house.

She lives a little under 2 hours away, and each time she comes down, she wants to stay the night because she’s getting to that age where long drives aren’t feasible. I don’t really like people coming into my space, but will allow her to stay because she’s done so much for me-as long as she gets a dog-sitter and the dogs stay back at her house. She has one, and uses them often to go on mini-trips.

Her grandmother wants to bring the dogs with her.

She says these dogs are like her children, and I’m a jerk for forcing her to ‘choose’ because they make her feel safe and relaxed. Her argument is that 80% of the time when she comes down here, it’s for me-being evacuations, family vacations, etc, since I don’t drive due to PTSD. I’ve tried to offer to pay for the sitter, but she ignored the offer.

She doesn’t want to dog-proof her home.

The thing is, I cannot deal with the labor of keeping these hyper dogs from destroying EVERYTHING. I cannot fit all my valuables into my closet, nor should I have to because I still need to work and its my space I pay for. I don’t want to have to dog-proof my house just for a night and have to climb over makeshift barricades of chairs, dressers, etc. She thinks it’d force me to clean my space better (she has OCD), and doesn’t see reorganizing my entire small home to be dog friendly as a problem since its so small.

They’re at a standoff.

It has been almost a month now and she is still upset at me over not letting her stay, and mentioning that she wanted to stay at the end of this month since we’re going on vacation together. But she refuses to leave her dogs at home. I know she does a lot for me, but the last time they stayed got…really tense and ended in a nasty fight, which started the rule.

She really does not want the dogs in her home.

I am neutral to dogs, I’d even say I like some of them, but her dogs make me neurotic. The entire time they’re around, especially in spaces that I’m in, they just start licking me, chewing on my stuff, and try to mow over me or her to get into areas that I’ve had to make-shift barricades for since…NO DOORS. I’d rather cancel the whole vacation than to let her stay with her dogs for that one night because just the 4 hours caused so much havoc, overnight will probably end our relationship since I’d be on their butt the entire time. So, AITA?

