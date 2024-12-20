She Told Her Husband Not To Interrupt Her Because She Needed To Focus On An Important Assignment, But He Kept Interrupting Her Anyway And She Lost It

Balancing college work and home life isn’t easy, especially when your partner doesn’t seem to get the hint.

After calmly requesting silence several times during a high-stress online assignment, one wife hit her breaking point, and her mother-in-law overheard everything! Oops.

Read on for all the details…

AITA for screaming SHUT UP at my husband? 😅 And he was on the phone with his mother on speakerphone so she 100% heard it lmao I’m pretty sure I am TA, but let’s dig into it: I am currently enrolled in online college and was working on a very elaborate and difficult assignment. I expressed to him many times that it was very stressful and I needed to put all of my attention and focus on my assignment, and to please not speak to me until I finish it or I will lose focus. Despite this, he kept trying to talk to me. I responded with things like, “I really need to focus on this right now”, “please don’t interrupt me”, etc. very calmly.

She almost finished the assignment but was interested again!

Finally, about an hour in and I’m literally ON THE CUSP of completing the assignment. I’m on final calculations, everything has led up to this. He here comes for the 30th time to say something, and he angrily says, “When are you going to come eat!?!” Me: I’m almost done. Please don’t interrupt my train of thought. Him: Your food is getting cold!! Me: I’m almost done. Please don’t interrupt my train of thought. Him: Well when are you going- Me: SHUT UP!

She feels bad, but it worked!

I honestly didn’t even mean to say that. I meant to repeat “I’m almost done. Please don’t interrupt my train of thought” a third time, but instead “SHUT UP” came flying out when I opened my mouth. I was surprised that I said it and felt badly, then felt embarrassed remembering his mom was on the phone with him. I feel like I’m TA for obvious reasons, but I also feel like I was at an extremely high stress level doing the assignment, explained beforehand that I needed to focus on it, and then throughout the entire hour kept calmly asking him not to interrupt me. So, I partly feel that he’s TA and my response was somewhat justified. He did, in fact, shut up after that lol.

I can understand her frustration! What does Reddit think?

Sure, yelling wasn’t ideal, but sometimes, even the most patient people have their limits—especially when cold food takes priority over mental focus.

The husband earned that outburst by repeatedly interrupting her despite clear boundaries.

He kept interrupting. She told him not to. Boom. Done.