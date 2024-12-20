She Walks Her Dog On Her Parents’ Land, But Hunters Use It Too And Now There’s Tension Between Them

Dogs need to be walked, preferably for a significant distance.

However, there are differing opinions on how or if dogs should have a routine – usually, only the owner’s thoughts really matter.

This woman is getting into it with a hunter on her parents’ property, though, and her dog is caught in the middle.

AITA for walking my dog in front of a hunter in their tree stand on my parents land? I’m in the midwest and don’t hunt. I don’t mind when people do, though.

My parents allow friends to hunt on their land.

I walk my dog on the same loop everyday and those hunters use the same loop. We wear bright reflective clothing and never feel in danger. Switching our route could disorient my dog, as she is off-leash.

My parents don’t care if I’m there, they know it’s the only place my dog can get exercise. But the hunters get ticked, like I’m supposed to cede to them this time of year and I screw up their hunt when I walk by. I feel like if my dog is a problem they can go somewhere else.

