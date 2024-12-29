Shopper Talked About Why She Got Kicked Out Of A Pet Store For Using Amazon

I’ve never heard of someone getting kicked out of a pet store before, but I guess there’s a first time for everything!

A woman named Jannet posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she got the boot from a pet store in the Bronx.

Jannet said she was kicked out of the pet store because an employee saw her comparing prices of items in the store to prices on Amazon.

The owner of the store told Jannet that customers in his store are not allowed to go on Amazon and he took the cat shampoo she was looking at out of her hand and put it back on a shelf.

The owner told Jannet to leave the store. She did and wrote a negative review for the store online.

Wow!

Here’s the video.

They weren’t too happy with her!

