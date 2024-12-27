Strict Airport Security Challenges Travelers Over A Tote Bag, So They Wear The Contents Until They Get Through The Metal Detector

Strict travel policies can be a hassle, but dealing with someone who takes their authority a little too seriously is another level.

What would you do if airport security insisted you were breaking the rules, even though you weren’t?

Would you comply?

Or would you find a way to prove a point?

In the following story, two best friends face this exact scenario on their recent trip.

Here’s how it played out.

Petty airport security overdoes it My bff and I travel on a budget, and the nameless budget airline in question has a strict 1 bag, 1 personal item per person policy when you don’t check a suitcase. We’re on the return flight out, and before they even let us through to the x-ray machines, we have security in our faces telling us we’re violating policy. (we each have 1 bag, and only one of us has a personal item – a tote bag we had on our flight there with the same airline). The man’s clearly got a problem, and when I cite the actual policy, he insists it’s a baggage item.

Frustrated, they empty the bag and make it disappear.

So I do what any normal person would do: don the bathrobe and cat-themed neck pillow (only items in the bag), fold up the tote, and stick it in one of our bags. Man still clearly needs his power trip, so he now sends us to another colleague to measure our bags – they fit the measurements perfectly. As soon as we walk through his gate and hit real security, I take off the neck pillow & bathrobe and stick them back in the bag. It was satisfying to see the guy bite his tongue from the other side.

That was a great solution!

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about airport security.

This person had a similar experience.

Probably because it’s their job.

It makes no difference for this person if their clothes are in the bag or on their body.

Too true! Airline employees care more than TSA most of the time.

This guy sounds like a real pain.

It’s one thing to care about the policies and your job, but geez, he was taking it to another level.

