Teen Girl’s Parents Kept Arguing And Threatening Divorce In Front Of Her, So She Told Them Their Marriage Was Sad And Agreed They Should Split.

When parents argue in front of their kids, this inevitably affects them.

Tired of her parent’s constant discord, a girl shares that she spoke up and told them her honest thoughts.

They did not take it well, and now she’s wondering if she overstepped.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my parents their marriage is sad and that they need to get a divorce? I (14 years old, female) am the youngest child of my mother, who we’ll call Ma (46 years old) and my father, who we’ll call Pa (45 years old). My parents have been married for 20 years, and their relationship is anything but pretty. Ever since I was really young, my parents fought over the stupidest of things, and every single time, Pa was always the reason for their fights, since he always found a reason to be upset.

Yesterday, Ma and Pa had spent the entire morning fighting and yelling about something that I don’t even know since I wasn’t really paying attention, but what I heard was my dad was threatening a divorce, and my mom was saying they should get one.

They always say they’re gonna get a divorce, but they end up not doing so. So as they were fighting and threatening each other with divorce, I had walked out of my bedroom and said that they should get the divorce because their marriage is sad and that I’m getting tired of hearing them fight over stupid stuff.

My mom said I went too far insulting their marriage by calling it “sad”. My dad is not talking to me because of what I said. I feel like I am in the wrong because it’s not my place to tell my parents what they should and shouldn’t do with their marriage, but I also feel like I’m not in the wrong because I am righteously upset since they’ve been fighting since I was really young. AITA?

Her parents need to be the adults so she can be just a kid.

