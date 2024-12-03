Teenagers Destroyed Their Mailbox Multiple Times, So They Filled It With Concrete And It Was A Walk-Off Grand Slam

The classic teenager smashing mailboxes: it’s not as harmless as it seems on TV.

Someone shared how they personally dealt with their mailbox being destroyed multiple times by filling it with concrete.

Someone was playing mailbox baseball, so we filled it with concrete This happened when I was a kid at my childhood home. Our mailbox at the end of our rural driveway has been destroyed multiple times, so my father and I decided to get even.

We went out and bought a much larger mailbox, bent some metal sheeting and added a small rebar frame, and placed it all inside the larger mailbox.

Basically a small mailbox with a larger one, with a gap around it that we filled with concrete and rebar pieces. We also replaced the post with a steel and concrete post in a 3-foot hole, and bolted it all together.

Then we waited… It took a couple of days, but then we saw a little scratch on the mailbox… And we knew justice had been served. We didn’t have the tech at the time to put a camera up, but I would have loved to have seen it happen in real-time.

