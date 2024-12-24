Temu Customer Was Not Happy With the Couch She Bought From The Company. – ‘None of the pieces go together.’

So, someone actually bought a couch from Temu…

And she was nice enough to show TikTokkers how it all went!

She told viewers, “If you’ve been thinking about getting a couch from Temu, do not do it.”

The woman showed different couch pieces scattered around her living room floor.

She told viewers, “None of the pieces go together.”

She continued, “I cannot put it together. Even the bottom part that your supposed to screw the legs in…it’s supposed to have a hole? That’s supposed to have four holes. Why’s it only got two holes? So once I put the leg in, that means the couch is gonna be lopsided.”

The woman said she called Temu’s customer service department and was told she’d have to return it to get a refund.

She asked, “Whose car is the couch fitting in to bring it to FedEx?”

Check out what she had to say.

Well, what did she expect…?

