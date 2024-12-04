Tenant Has Constant Maintenance Issues Due To Housing Too Many Foster Kids, So The Landlord Stops Fixing The Maintenance Issues And Takes Her To Court

A bad tenant is hard to get rid of, but it’s not impossible.

Should’ve just paid the rent So this is a story about my parents around 7 or 8 years ago when I was barely leaving elementary school. I was really young, and my parents kept my sister and I in the dark at the time, but they later told me the gist of what happened. First thing first, my parents owned two houses. They decided to keep the old house when they bought a new one so they could rent it out.

It was hard to find a good tenant.

The old house was in a decent area but on the edge of the not-so-good part of the city, so it attracted a lot of the wrong crowd when my parents put it up for rent. After the horror story of the first tenant (used a dumb loophole in our state in order to live there for almost 6 months rent free) my parents found a single woman with temporary foster kids who was interested, let’s call her Bad Tenant (BT).

Everything started out okay.

She seemed really nice at first, housing kids who needed a home and selling homemade tacos from her taco cart. My parents did a background check [to] see that her income from the state for the kids should cover the rent and figure her side hustle would help her out. Everything is signed, and she moves in with her kids immediately. Now, the wrongdoing.

It was really the kids who were the problem.

BT had decided to take in a lot more kids, given that our house was larger than her previous one.

I have nothing against these kids, [as] they are just victims, but they tore that house to shreds. I remember countless times of going with my dad to the house and handing him tools while he fixed a variety of broken things, especially the toilets and general plumbing.

The dad confronted the tenant.

Eventually my dad had enough and told her that all the maintenance he was doing was: Not required since the house was in perfect condition when she moved in and was not due to anything on my parents’ part. (We planned on moving back after my sis finished high school, so we replaced anything we thought would break and repainted it) [And] caused by way too many kids in the house.

It got worse…

This pissed off BT, and she stopped paying her rent. Just some backstory: my dad is a fair reasonable guy, and I’ve never seen him give attitude to anyone let alone yell. My mother, however, is your typical Hispanic mother who don’t take anything from anyone. That being said, when my mom took me with her to pickup the rent where, BT said some nasty things to my mom, she kinda lost it. The screaming match was awful, but there was no physical contact on either end, and it ended with BT basically stating she wasn’t going to pay a cent until my dad came back and continue doing all the maintenance he was doing prior.

It got even worse…

BT was dead serious about this, and my parents had to take her to court. I later learned she only did this in order to stay at the house a little longer without having to pay rent. My parents were furious, [as] this was the second time a tenant had gotten away without paying rent. At this point, I need to say I truly love my dad, but my mom is the most dedicated person I know; if she wants something she will find some way to get it. She was born and raised in Central America, traveled all the way to the U.S., went to school, learned English on her own, supported her brothers, and worked all the time. That being said, my mom was not going to let this woman take advantage of us.

Whoa! Ok, mom’s taking care of business!

The first thing she did was head to Child Services with photos of the house condition, courtesy of my father who always took photos of the house when he went over for the maintenance. They looked over and thanked my [mother] profusely for the evidence and told them they would look into it. Next, my parents got a lawyer who collected all the photos we took before she moved in to prove the house’s condition.

Wow, this woman got SERVED.

Now, I wasn’t in the courtroom, but from what my dad told me, it was the most satisfying thing he’s ever seen. BT’s lawyer was a huge joke and was obviously the cheapest and most inexperienced lawyer around. BT and her lawyer basically tried lying [on] every point they made, [whereas] my dad and his lawyer simply pulled out a photo or message completely destroying their argument. Eventually, BT was contradicting herself and the judge rules in my parents’ favor. Now, my parents knew that they were not going to see a dime from the lady, given that she no longer could house kids. Whoops. It also turns out she was using her mother’s name in order to house even more kids, which explains why they were given to her to the start, so she was going to answer to that, too. Double whoops.

She can’t even sell tacos.

Lastly, just to put the cherry on the cake, my parents put a lien on her taco cart, so she couldn’t make money that way either. Triple whoops.

This might not be enough for this sub, but you need to understand my parents are hardworking people who made something of themselves when given nothing. Piece-of-garbage people shouldn’t take advantage of hardworking people

That Bad Tenant definitely messed with the wrong family!

Ultimately, this woman’s rent-free lifestyle had to end!

