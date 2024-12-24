Family Is Going To His Sister’s House For Thanksgiving, But He Declined Because He Doesn’t Like His Sister’s Pets

Not everyone likes pets, and that’s okay.

But what happens if you’re not exactly an animal lover and you go to a relative’s house who has pets?

Should the relative lock the pets up so that you feel more at ease?

In today’s story, a man explains that he doesn’t want to go to his sister’s house for Thanksgiving because he has a problem with her pets.

Now his family is mad at him.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for declining my sisters thanksgiving invite due to her cats and dogs Every year my (35M) wife and I rotate who’s family we go to for thanksgiving. One year mine, the next year hers. This year is due to be with my family. Typically my parents host. This year my sister (29F) and husband asked to host and my parents okayed it. I declined and caused an uproar. I’ve been called a jerk, rude, etc.

He doesn’t like his sister’s pets.

My sister loves animals, and well… I don’t. I rarely go to her house and when I do it’s without my wife and kids. I find the fact she lets her cats into the kitchen and on the counters really gross. Her dog is super obnoxious, not all that well behaved. It’ll jump on you and that type of stuff. I wouldn’t say it’s dangerous, just annoying.

They plan to spend Thanksgiving with his wife’s family instead.

When the news about who is hosting came to me, I discussed it with my wife, said let’s go to your family’s and my wife was good with that. I let my parents know and they said I was overreacting. They love her dogs so in my opinion they have a distorted viewpoint. The news made it to my sister and she was not happy.

His family is really upset at him about his decision.

I told her we would come if the animals stayed in another room (and didn’t come out at all) and I could clean the kitchen. She said I could clean all I wanted, but that was a disrespectful request to her family. I told her that her pets are not family to me and I don’t want to spend time with them. I’ve left it with the fact that I’m not going to my sisters, but my sister and parents are upset with my decision.

I think it’s safe to say that this guy is NOT an animal person.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader is on his side.

Here’s the perspective of a cat owner…

Another cat owner weighs in…

He should just go to his in-laws’ house.

Everyone is on his side.

He has set a boundary, and his family will have to respect it.

Not everyone loves pets, and that’s ok.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.