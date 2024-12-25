The Plan Was For Her Husband’s Family To Stay At Their House For Thanksgiving And Leave On Friday, But Now It’s Friday And They Aren’t Planning On Leaving Until Sunday

Thanksgiving can be stressful for a lot of families where they don’t always agree or get along.

In today’s story, the Thanksgiving family drama didn’t actually start until the day after Thanksgiving, which was the day everyone was supposed to go home.

Now it seems that the plans have changed, and that’s created drama!

Let’s dive into all the details…

AITA for not welcoming my MIL & 10 other guest unannounced Our family was scheduled to travel for Thanksgiving and our plans changed. My MIL decided 4 days before Thanksgiving that we should host at our home. Hosting included my MIL, her husband, my step-daughter, and 6 of his nieces and nephews, my BIL and his new girlfriend. All of these people coming to my home to stay. My BIL (who has 14 kids by various women) lives about 7 hours north of us, while my MIL lives about 5 hours south.

Everyone showed up on Wednesday and Thursday.

When my husband suggested going to her house, she threw one of her usual tantrums & he gave in and said we would host. The plan was for them to arrive on Wed at 12 and depart on Friday morning. Wednesday, they show up at our house at 9pm. The BIL, & GF didn’t show until this morning, & they brought her kid.

They’re actually staying until Sunday.

My husband was at work, so I spent the day cleaning & trying to keep the house entertained. It became clear as the day continued that they had no intention of leaving. I contacted my husband & explained what was going on & nothing. Long story short, they’ve now decided to stay until Sunday. (It’s currently Friday night) They’re going out tomorrow, but will be back tomorrow night.

Now she’s arguing with her husband about the extended stay.

I’m upset bc I feel like my husband should have taken control of the situation. He keeps saying things like “so what if it happens once ever few years”, “at worst it’ll be over on Sunday,” “you’re never happy when they come.” I’ve tried to express myself, but he just keeps saying “this isn’t worth it to me,” it won’t happen again and gaslighting me I feel like. He says he understands my feelings, but he loses either way in this. As he said, this type of visit is never exciting, but I’m always accommodating enough.

The guests have officially worn out their welcome.

I was prepared to host until Friday, not for this to turn into the entire weekend. I want my space, my peace, & my time before jumping back in to the world next week. He says I’ll have all day Sunday, but that shouldn’t be the case.

Apparently one of the houseguests isn’t planning on leaving at all!

To put icing on the cake, she brought my step daughter (18) up here with the expectation that she’s moving in with us. She recently completed a certificate program in her hometown and they thought she’d have better opportunities here. We hadn’t discussed this at all but my MIL informed me that they have been working on setting up interviews for the coming week. I don’t mind her coming, but adding an adult to our household without discussion is unacceptable. My husband tried expressing this, but it fell on deaf ears. AITA for asking him to put down some boundaries and stop being a pushover?

The husband needs to stand up for his wife not basically tell her that her feeling about all of this don’t matter.

The guests are being very disrespectful by extending their stay, and the step daughter moving in without any warning is too much.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

I like this suggestion!

Her husband is the real problem.

Her husband should be home hosting his family.

Yup, everyone agrees that the husband is the problem.

She should go to a hotel until her husband’s family is gone.

He needs to grow a spine.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.