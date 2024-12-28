The Same Frozen TV Dinners Had Different Instructions And Everybody Is Confused. – ‘You guys need to recall or something because this is crazy.’

Talked about mixed messages!

A TikTokker posted a video and talked to viewers about why she was confused about instructions on TV dinners that contradicted each other.

The woman said, “I need someone to tell me right here, right now, that I am not going crazy.”

She told viewers that the first box of Banquet brand frozen fried chicken needed to be cooked for 55 to 60 minutes, according to the instructions on the box.

She told viewers, “Same exact box. But when I go to double-check the time on the second box that I opened, it’s telling me to cook [the chicken] at 400 for 35 to 40 minutes.”

The woman added that she bought both boxes at the same time and said, “I am so confused. You guys need to recall or something because this is crazy.”

Here’s the video.

This is confusing…

