Bus Passenger Tried To Warn A Woman Wearing Headphones Her Stop Was Coming Up, But She Rudely Ignored Them And Missed It, Which Added Another Hour On Her Commute

If you’re taking public transportation, whether it’s a bus, train, boat or even an airplane, you need to know when you arrive at your stop, especially if there are multiple stops.

In today’s story, a young lady wearing headphones doesn’t listen to the announcements.

That’s a big problem, and one a stranger tried to help her fix.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

You are welcome to ignore me but enjoy your minimum extra hour of public transport. I work in public transport. Part of my job includes megan announcements, answering questions, and helping the public. I made three announcements explaining every stop we’re going to, when we’re arriving and how long it takes.

A girl with headphones wasn’t listening to the announcements.

When I was done a girl came up to me with her headphones on asking me if I go to the stop I just said that we go to three times. When we arrived at the stop I made the announcement twice. People got off and she didn’t. So I tried to approach her indicating that this is her stop and let her know that we need to depart, but she ignored me.

Who knows how long she was on board!

Anyway as far as I know she was still on bored when I started my break 20 minutes after her stop. If she realised that she needs to jump off at the next stop and catch a connecting service. Her time on public transport should have only been 8 minutes, but I’ll be a minimum of an hour but if she stays on for a lap it will be an hour and a half. I tried to help.

She probably shouldn’t wear headphones if she doesn’t know where her stop is.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

I agree that there wasn’t really any revenge in this story.

Here’s a story that happened on Amtrak…

Here’s the perspective of someone who used to ride the bus all the time…

This reader is thankful for his kindness.

There really wasn’t anything else he could do to help!

She did it to herself.

