Tire Shop Customer Uncovers A Scam After He Saw Tires With Black Paint On Them

Could it be true…?

A man named Izzy put a used tire shop on blast because he saw something that he thought was fishy going on…

Izzy showed viewers the outside of a tire shop and said, “You guys gotta be careful who you tires from.”

He then showed a big bucket of black paint and said, “BTP means black tire paint. See all them old, dusty *** tires? And then them new ones that look like they’re new? Now check it out see these old *** tires right here?”

Izzy then drove to the back of the building and showed another stack of tires. He said, “See these old, raggedy tires?”

Izzy then showed viewers what looked like bright and shiny tires and said, “This is what they’re turning them into right there. So you’re not getting new tires. You’re not getting your bang for your buck. You’re getting old painted tires. That’s a black-painted tire. Don’t fall for that ****.”

Hmmm…

