When His Young Son Was Playing In The Yard, Someone Walking Their Dog Let It Onto The Grass. So When The Child Started Walking Up To It, The Owner Got Angry And Yelled At The Dad.

Letting young kids play outside in the yard is a great way for them to get fresh air and have fun.

What would you do if someone walking by let their dog on your lawn, and then yelled at your child for walking up to the dog?

That is what happened to the father in this story, so he told the person to keep their dog out of his yard.

Let’s see how the dog owner reacted…

AITA – My Kid Approached a strangers dog in our front yard I’ve (35M) owned my house for 10 years and I’ve got a grass yard in my front yard. My 20 month old son loves to play outside.

Sounds like a nice place to raise a kid.

We have a patio with a brick fence that leads to our yard. I opened the door and and he bolts, like he does everyday, he looks for his tennis and golf balls in the grass. I’m a few yards behind him and he turns the corner and briefly disappears behind the fence.

Kids should be taught not to approach strange dogs.

As I get to the fence line, next thing I hear is barking and a lady is yelling at me to keep my son away from her what looked like a German Shepard to me. I chase down my son immediately as her dog is in my yard. I tell her that this is my house and my yard, get your dog out of here. She starts telling me that I shouldn’t let my son come toward her dog. I tell this lady to get out of here.

She needs to keep her dog under control.

I tell her to never let her dog step foot on my property again. She says I was an irresponsible parent. AITA?

The lady with the dog is in the wrong, but it is also important to teach kids not to approach strange dogs.

Let’s read the comments to see what they have to say.

Yeah, dad needs to protect the kid better.

Good questions.

This commenter suggests getting a fence.

Yup, this kid is a runner.

This person thinks he needs to put his son’s safety first.

The dad needs to take precautions to keep his kid safe.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.