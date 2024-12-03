Why Do Fast Food Drive-Thru Workers Tell Customers To Pull Around And Wait For Their Food? This Guy Explains The Data-Driven Reason Why. – ‘Fast food places are specifically tracked on metrics.’

Well, this is interesting…

A TikTokker named Mort took to the social media platform and claimed that he knows why fast food employees ask customers to pull around after they pay for their orders in restaurant drive-thru lanes.

Mort told viewers, “If you’re ever at a drive-thru, and you pull up and there’s no one behind you, but at the window they say, ‘Hey can you pull around?’ and you don’t necessarily have a big order, you might be wondering why do they do that.”

He continued, “Fast food places are specifically tracked on metrics about the time it takes for a car in the drive-thru to stay at the window before getting their food and leaving.”

Mort added, “So if there’s no one behind you, and you’re wondering why they asked me to pull around, it’s so that they can actually alter and manipulate the numbers of how fast they’re actually getting out food. The metric is not based on when the food gets made and when it gets out the window. It’s how long that car’s in the drive-thru.”

Mort then said, “Well, why do they do that? They want people in and out and get out their fast food.”

Mort continued, “Personally I don’t really care about the metrics. If I’m told to pull around, almost every time, I get my food made correctly and I’m not missing any items. But if they rush it at the window, nine times out of 10 I’m gonna miss something or an order’s gonna be made incorrectly.”

He added, “But now that you have this information, don’t use that as an excuse to say no, I’m not gonna wait here. Because I know you’re manipulating your metrics. Just ******* pull up dude.”

Take a look at the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker is over the whole thing.

The more you know…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.