A Cooking Hack For Boiling Water? This Guy Shows You How And It’s Really Easy.

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@behr_taz

Boil water easier, you say?

Count me in!

A man named Jason posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers a hack for boiling water in a more efficient manner.

Source: TikTok/@behr_taz

Jason’s video showed his stovetop with a pot of water and some kind of food boiling on it.

But something was amiss about the whole scene…

Source: TikTok

The pot was only halfway on the burner.

Jason said, “It starts this rolling water thing.”

Basically, the water boils from the side and it creates a loop, like a self-stirring body of water.

I did not know that!

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@behr_taz

♬ original sound – Jason M Behr

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person was impressed…with his stove…

Source: TikTok

Another TikTok user chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer was thankful for the tip.

Source: TikTok

I did not know that!

