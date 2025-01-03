A Doctor Talked To Viewers About What Kind Of Dented Cans Are Safe To Eat From

Is it safe to eat food out of dented cans?

That’s the big question of the day, and a doctor named Karan took to TikTok to address the issue in a video that saw him reacting to what another creator on the social media platform previously said.

The woman in the original video said, “If you’ve ever wondered why they say ‘don’t use dented cans,’ this is why. Just [got] this, and I cut [the wrapper] open to take the cans out. The cans were all like this.”

The cans were all dented.

Karan replied to the woman’s video and said, “If you have dented cans, here’s what to look for to know if it’s safe to use. Look at the side seam. These are usually covered by the label. So, make sure to peel it off to inspect it.”

The doctor demonstrated which dented cans are safe to eat and which ones aren’t.

Karan told viewers, “A small dent [that] doesn’t encroach the seam, it’s safe to use. If the can looks like it’s been crushed, throw it away. Also, abandon it if it’s about to explode.”

He added, “But if you find yourself with a dented can and you’re unsure, if in doubt, throw it out.”

