A Homeless Man Wanted The Pizza She Was Going To Return, But She Ran Away When He Scared Her

Everyone reacts differently to homeless people.

And homeless people are just as diverse as the rest of us, so you never really know who you’re dealing with if that person is a stranger.

Which brings us to today’s story!

Was this woman wrong for how she reacted to a homeless man?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for running away from a homeless man? “I (19F) live with my great grandma (81F). I bought us a Little Ceaser’s pizza and we went to go pick it up. We went home, opened it, and we had to take it back as they messed up our order. When we head back, she told a man that was heading to his car that they messed up our order and to check his box. He then told me that maybe I could give a nearby homeless man my order.

She wasn’t cool with this.

I was uncomfortable but I let him follow me into the Little Ceaser’s. He smelled like cigarettes and he was kinda giggling ever so often. I don’t know if he had a mental illness or was high on something. He told me that the fact they got my pizza order wrong was funny, but his voice was slurred. Eventually the employee corrected my order, and took the pizza I had previously before giving me my correct order.

She wanted to get out of there.

I just got out of there and the homeless man followed me, I kind of ran or spirited into the car and told my grandma to drive. She was upset that I ran to the car and that the homeless man just wanted something to eat. AITA?”

She was legit freaked out.

Sometimes you have to be weird to protect yourself.

