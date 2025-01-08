January 8, 2025 at 4:49 am

A McDonald’s Customer Was Asked For A Well-Done Sausage McMuffin. It Did Not Go As Planned.

by Matthew Gilligan

Where do you think you are, ma’am…?

A woman named Asia posted a video on TikTok and talked about what happened after she ordered a well-done sausage McMuffin at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Asia told viewers she went to a McDonald’s location to get a Sausage McMuffin and told the worker who took her order that she didn’t want cheese…and that she wanted the sausage well done…

And then Asia got her order…

She showed viewers the finished product and said, “The sausage is not well done. But check the bread…”

Asia added, “Like, are you kidding me?”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, Like why would you wrap this up and proceed to give this to a customer? NOT TODAY MCDONALDS.”

Here’s the video.

@theasiashanell

Like why would you wrap this up and proceed to give this to a customer ☝️😡 NOT TODAY MCDONALDS #mcdonalds

♬ original sound – A.Shanell 🌈💦

Now check out what TikTokkers had to say.

This person was confused…

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person didn’t hold back.

Make demands. Get disappointment.

