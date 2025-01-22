A Real Estate Agent Showed Why A Final Walkthrough After Buying A House Is So Important

It blows my mind that some people buy houses without getting them inspected OR having a thorough walkthrough.

And a real estate agent named Michelle reiterated how important the walkthrough portion is for potential homebuyers.

Michelle told viewers, “The final walkthrough in real estate is one of the most important parts of the whole transaction. Because a lot can happen in the 30 days you’re under contract. To your house, to the surroundings of your house, to said appliances that were marked under the purchase and sale agreement to remain in the home.”

She said that two of her clients bought a house and they noticed that on the final walkthrough of the house, the washer and dryer that was supposed to remain there was gone.

Michelle eventually got the house’s listing agent to give the people some money to buy a new washer and dryer.

She explained, “So while it may not have been a washer and dryer in the home, which were pretty used to be fair, anyways, we’re able to get a little retribution for my buyers. But it is to be noted, if you do not go to your final walk through, you would not have had that opportunity to fight back and push as hard as we could to try to get someone to make the situation right. Don’t skip it.”

Good to know!

