A Rude Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Parking In Their Spot, So They Put An Offensive Picture On Her Car To Teach Her A Lesson

People can get pretty fired up about parking spots, huh?

That’s an understatement!

And this person finally had enough of a neighbor who wouldn’t stop parking in their spot.

How did they handle this situation?

Read the story below to get all the details!

The last time they parked in my spot. “Several years ago when I moved into my first apartment I was assigned my own parking spot that I had zero issues parking in for the first few months.

Hmmm…

Fast forward about 6 months and I had new neighbors move in with both their cars and all was great. Suddenly they start parking in my spot as well as their own and then it turned into parking in my spot and one of the closer spots closest to their apartment, leaving their spot empty. After speaking with them a few times and them ignoring me and finally telling me they were not going to stop, I came home to them parked in my spot again and decided to get revenge.

Here it comes!

I ran up to my apartment and printed out the nastiest picture I could find of a woman’s private parts with a very bad outbreak and typed in big bold font “I have hurpeeez” and taped it to her license plate. Her car was backed in and I knew when she left for work in the morning that she would not see it and drive all the way to work with it on her car. Turns out, she also liked to park front and center at work and everyone saw it as they were going into work as well and she was hysterical when she found out it was on there. Neighbors told me she was asking people if they saw who did it, but she never bothered to ask me. Thankfully, that was the last time she every parked in my spot for the remaining few months I lived at the complex.”

Take a look at how Reddit users reacted.

This reader chimed in.

Another Reddit user shared a story.

This reader asked a question.

This person spoke up.

How embarrassing!

Am I awful for snickering?

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.