A Shopper Got A Strange Voicemail After She Bought Produce At A Target Store

A TikTokker named Antonia posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers the unexpected experience her mom had while shopping at a Target store.

Antonia said her mom put a cucumber in her cart at Target and, only seconds later, received a phone call.

Her mom got a voicemail from someone who warned her against buying the cucumber.

The voicemail said, “Hello, this is an important recorded product recall message from Target. A recall was announced for cucumbers due to the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. Our records indicate someone at this number purchased an impacted variety of cucumber.”

Antonia and her mom thought the whole thing was weird and wondered if they were being watched.

She said, “This is weird.”

