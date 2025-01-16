A Tricky New Email Scam Is On The Rise And Here’s What You Need To Know. – ‘Basically verbatim what you would see on the Apple.’

These online scammers are more sophisticated than ever these days, and here’s an alert about yet another scam to look out for.

A man named Scott posted a video on TikTok and warned viewers about an email scam to avoid.

Scott said, “The reason this is working so good for hackers is because they catch you unexpectedly. And, unfortunately, it’s really working well with those who are less tech-savvy.”

Scott showed viewers the scam email with an Apple logo on it and said, “It’s talking about know how to reset your password, keep your contact information up to date, set up a recovery contact, and, this is terrible, set up a legacy contact.”

He added, “That means that in the event that you pass, who’s going to take over the account.”

Scott said that the fine print in the scam email is “basically verbatim what you would see on the Apple website. So make sure and not click on any of the links in this email.”

He continued, “It shows me once again that this is not from apple.com. That it’s appleaccount@insideapple dot and a bunch of other things.”

Scott added, “This is a huge red flag that this is once again fake. And, remember: Apple has said that they will never send an email asking for any account information, any type of passwords, or sensitive data. So as soon as you see this, it should be an instant delete.”

