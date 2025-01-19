An Amazon Delivery Driver Has A Request For People Who Order Packages All The Time. – ‘Why are you spending so much money?’

Well, this is a hot take!

An Amazon driver named Nikki posted a video on TikTok and she offered some advice to people who get Amazon packages delivered almost every day.

And I have a feeling not everyone is gonna be on board with this…

Nikki showed viewers that her delivery truck was full of packages and she asked, “Why are you spending so much money?”

She continued, “All I’m saying is, if you order Amazon every day, and I’m the same delivery driver who comes and delivers your packages, it would be nice if you could leave a tip or some snacks.”

Nikki added, “Little gestures like that literally will make our day.”

Take a look at the video.

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared a story.

I think this might be a bit controversial…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.