January 18, 2025 at 10:49 pm

An Amazon Delivery Driver Has A Request For People Who Order Packages All The Time. – ‘Why are you spending so much money?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@nikkib4by

Well, this is a hot take!

An Amazon driver named Nikki posted a video on TikTok and she offered some advice to people who get Amazon packages delivered almost every day.

And I have a feeling not everyone is gonna be on board with this…

Source: TikTok

Nikki showed viewers that her delivery truck was full of packages and she asked, “Why are you spending so much money?”

Source: TikTok

She continued, “All I’m saying is, if you order Amazon every day, and I’m the same delivery driver who comes and delivers your packages, it would be nice if you could leave a tip or some snacks.”

Nikki added, “Little gestures like that literally will make our day.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@nikkib4by

Kind gestures are greatly appreciated just wanted to share awarness on how hard we work so next time you order online don’t forget to tip your driver. 🙏🏽😇 #amazon #prime #peak #deliverydriver #amazondelivery

♬ original sound – Nikki 🧚‍♀️

This is how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared a story.

Source: TikTok

I think this might be a bit controversial…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter