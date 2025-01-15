January 15, 2025 at 10:47 am

Casper Customer Found Out Her Mattress Was Causing Her Skin Problems Because It Has Fiberglass In It

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve seen more than a couple of stories recently about mattresses causing health issues for people, and frankly, I’d never even thought of this before.

A woman named Abigail posted a video on TikTok and talked about how things went sideways with her Casper mattress.

Abigail said, “Wanna hear some good news? I just found out that my mattress that I’ve been sleeping on every night for years and years and years is made almost entirely out of fiberglass.”

She showed viewers a lint roller with fiberglass on it and said that the pesky stuff is everywhere in her home and can cause serious health issues.

Abigail added, “And I just thought I had sensitive skin because I keep getting rashes.”

Here’s the video.

@abigailgreene_

@Casper why the heck are you putting fiberglass in mattresses? I didn’t even take the cover off. Been wodering why I have been coughing for two months now. I guess this is why. #fiberglass #memoryfoammattress #fiberglasscontamination #psa #casper #mattress

♬ original sound – YT: @imcodyjacob

This is what viewers had to say.

One person asked a question.

This TikTokker chimed in.

And one viewer spoke up.

You gotta do your homework when it comes to mattresses!

