Casper Customer Found Out Her Mattress Was Causing Her Skin Problems Because It Has Fiberglass In It
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve seen more than a couple of stories recently about mattresses causing health issues for people, and frankly, I’d never even thought of this before.
A woman named Abigail posted a video on TikTok and talked about how things went sideways with her Casper mattress.
Abigail said, “Wanna hear some good news? I just found out that my mattress that I’ve been sleeping on every night for years and years and years is made almost entirely out of fiberglass.”
She showed viewers a lint roller with fiberglass on it and said that the pesky stuff is everywhere in her home and can cause serious health issues.
Abigail added, “And I just thought I had sensitive skin because I keep getting rashes.”
Here’s the video.
@abigailgreene_
@Casper why the heck are you putting fiberglass in mattresses? I didn’t even take the cover off. Been wodering why I have been coughing for two months now. I guess this is why. #fiberglass #memoryfoammattress #fiberglasscontamination #psa #casper #mattress
This is what viewers had to say.
One person asked a question.
This TikTokker chimed in.
And one viewer spoke up.
You gotta do your homework when it comes to mattresses!
If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.