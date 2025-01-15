Casper Customer Found Out Her Mattress Was Causing Her Skin Problems Because It Has Fiberglass In It

I’ve seen more than a couple of stories recently about mattresses causing health issues for people, and frankly, I’d never even thought of this before.

A woman named Abigail posted a video on TikTok and talked about how things went sideways with her Casper mattress.

Abigail said, “Wanna hear some good news? I just found out that my mattress that I’ve been sleeping on every night for years and years and years is made almost entirely out of fiberglass.”

She showed viewers a lint roller with fiberglass on it and said that the pesky stuff is everywhere in her home and can cause serious health issues.

Abigail added, “And I just thought I had sensitive skin because I keep getting rashes.”

You gotta do your homework when it comes to mattresses!

