CEO’s Daughter Decides That The Janitors Can No Longer Take A Lunch Break, So They Fight Back Until The CEO Gets Involved

“Don’t like my new policy? Take it up to my dad, the CEO” Okay, let’s dance Not my story, but something that happened with my Uncle during the early 2000s in South Korea So my uncle was in an upper-division head position for the company he was working for. He practically did most of the heavy-lifting, so he was considered a valuable asset to the company. Everyone loved him, he had a wife and a then-grade-school son (aka my cousin), and was paid well. What everyone loved him about the most was that he tried to get along with everyone in the building. and I mean EVERYONE. To the interns who just started, to the ladies at the front desk, and even all the way to the janitorial ladies, he always made sure to greet and chat with them, and always made them feel like they belonged. Trust me, this is important later

In came in “Mi-jin”, a 25 years-old woman who was the new staff to join the company. Right off the bat, she was placed a few ranks above my uncle. He was rather annoyed that a younger person was giving him orders, but he had a family to take care of, so he decided to play along.

At first, Mi-jin wasn’t all that bad. She finished with Masters in business and had plenty of internship experience in the US, so her skills and tactics helped the company quite a lot. My uncle began to like her…. until she dropped the bombshell of a policy.

Apparently she didn’t like the fact that the office workers were sharing the lunch cafeteria with the janitorial staffs. So she made a new policy that Janitors aren’t allowed lunch. She didn’t mean they couldn’t use the cafeteria; She was literally taking away their lunch break. She ordered my uncle to be the one to break the news. My uncle did not like this, so he contested every time she was bringing this up. It finally got to the point where she revealed how she had the audacity to make such a policy.

She revealed herself to be the daughter of the CEO of the company, and she said, as my uncle quoted, “If you don’t like my new policy, then take it up to my dad, the CEO. I can ruin your life in an instant. This is just a taste of what’s to come once I inherit the company and become the new CEO!” This is when he had enough and began to meticulously plan her downfall.

He first told the new policy janitor staff, and they WERE PISSED. He assured them that he will set this straight, and told them all they had to do was to make their voices heard, and gave them few ideas. For the next few days, they went on a strike, letting everyone know how they are underpaid and starved while working there. My uncle admitted that the strike released all the built-up frustration, and the things that came out of the janitor crew were a bit more then he asked for, some he wasn’t even aware of and shocked to hear about. Mistreatment that was going on behind his back, office folks leaving too much of a mess everywhere, underpay, physical pains, long hours, etc. Granted, few of them my uncle was aware of, but not to the extent the janitor team described as.

The CEO got involved, and put a lot of effort into negotiate and calming them down before the Korean version of Depart of Labor got involved with the lawsuit. He promised that they would be treated better and paid better. When the dust settled, he demanded to know who was the one that implemented the policy in the first place. Mi-jin tried to coerce my Uncle to take the fall, but he complied with what she said and took it to the CEO. He showed the new policy document signed by her, which even included the part about terminating anyone who spoke against the policy.

Now the CEO was pissed, and was originally planning to fire his daughter. Apparently he knew about her entitled nature for a very long time, but never expected to impact so many people. Mi-jin begged to stay, and the CEO allowed her to do so… at the cost of demotion from her current role Which role was she moved to, you may ask? She was moved to the trainee position of the janitorial team. And the CEO even said to them “Oh, please don’t go easy on her. Be strict” on her first day. She quit after a mere week of her new role.

