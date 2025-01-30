Cheating Wife Demanded Ex-Husband’s Classic Car In The Divorce, But Didn’t Know The Difference Between Models. So He Swapped It For A Beater And Kept His Favorite Ride.

Pettiness begets more pettiness — especially when divorce papers are on the table.

When one cheating wife demanded her husband’s prized car, she had no idea she had mixed up the names.

So her ex-husband made sure she got exactly what she asked for – and nothing more.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Uncles divorce from cheating wife Uncle back in the 90s had 2 restored cars: 1969 Firebird (his first and most cherished car) and a 1969 Chevelle blue with white racing stripes. Both cars were show ready. His wife was caught cheating, so a divorce happened.

The wife had some demands in the settlement. It was then the husband saw his opportunity for some revenge.

When he got his agreement to sign, she demanded that she wanted the Camaro. Well, they didn’t own a Camaro… yet. He drove that hot rod Chevelle to a local grocery store parking lot and waited. Finally some young high school kid pulled up and my uncle made his year.

He got his hands on a Camaro, just as his ex-wife demanded…

He traded that kid even for his beat up Camaro , went home, and signed the divorce papers. After the judge signed off and the divorce was finalized, they met in the parking lot, and she was given her Camaro.

But clearly, the ex-husband got the better end of the deal here.

She was trying to screw him out of his prized and cherished car, but thankfully, due to her thinking it was a Camaro, he easily kept it. He still has the Firebird

He was willing to take a loss just to stoop to her level.

He just threw away a crap ton of cash he invested in that Chevelle, especially in today’s market, just to match her pettiness He expected her to want the Chevelle.

Now there’s a twist worth of a racetrack.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

This revenge plot was a bit circuitous for this commenter’s liking.

The uncle’s clever plan made sure they both got what they wanted. Or at least she thought she wanted.

Stories like this are downright therapeutic.

This car lover has stars in their eyes!

While she sped off in a beater, he kept his cherished ride and a clear conscience.

He may have traded down, but his clever move left him cruising into victory.

