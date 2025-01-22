Coffee Shop Employee Outsmarts Their Manager’s Silly Policy By Using A Paid To-Go Cup, And It Leaves Him Without Anything To Say In Response

Some workplace rules can feel downright silly, especially when they seem to serve no real purpose.

Imagine working at a coffee shop trying to enjoy one of your few perks, only to be told you can’t use a proper cup or even a travel mug.

Instead, you’re stuck covering a regular cup with cling film, all because of a manager’s personal preferences.

Would you follow their rules?

Or would you find a way around it?

In the following story, one employee finds herself in this exact situation and uses a bit of creative thinking to turn the tables.

Here’s the full story.

To Go Cups My son used to date a girl (Claire) who worked in a coffee shop. She was allowed a coffee allowance, so she got free coffee as long as the cup was covered, but she wasn’t allowed to use a takeout cup. She had to use a cup with cling film on top, not company policy, but the way the manager wanted it. The manager also didn’t like anyone to use travel mugs either, as they looked unprofessional. I didn’t understand that part. Was he saying that he thinks the travel mugs are rubbish?

She came up with a good solution.

Anyway, my son would go to the coffee shop on a Saturday, order a coffee, and then wait for Claire. She then got the idea for him to wait until the manager was serving (toilet break), order the coffee in a to-go cup, and then wash it out and use it for the following week. The manager goes off on her for wasting a To-Go cup, so Claire shows him my son’s name on the side, which he had written as proof that the cup was paid for.

That manager is way too petty.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit relate to her situation.

