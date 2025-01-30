Couple Wants To Buy Their First Home With A VA Loan, But Parents Think It’s Impulsive And Uninformed

Two Navy sailors, two households’ worth of furniture, and one plan to buy a house together.

AITA for trying to buy a house with my wife? My wife and I, both 26, are active duty Navy and preparing to be stationed together. We currently have two households worth of furniture and belongings and are thinking about buying a house with a VA loan once we’re together. Mathematically, it’s also cheaper to buy in the area we’re planning to live.

Finances are not an issue for us, but every time I bring it up to my parents (both 63), especially mother, they say it’s impulsive and mom even said out loud when discussing things “this shows you have no idea what you’re doing or talking about.” I’ve done a significant amount of research and committed a lot of time to educate myself on first time home buying, and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart. In my opinion, no one knows entirely what they’re doing buying their home for the first time, but it’s been super hurtful not having any encouragement from my parents.

They’ve expressed multiple times they want my wife and I to move back to the area they live in so they can see us more, rather than be a flight away. AITA?

