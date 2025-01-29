Dad Stays Home With Their Baby While Mom Works, But The Baby’s Grandfather Thinks This Is A Big Problem

Back in the day, dads worked while moms stayed home with the kids and took care of all the household chores.

That’s not the case anymore.

In many families, both parents work, but sometimes, like in today’s story, roles are completely reversed where the mom works and the dad stays home.

The mom and dad are happy with this setup, but the mom’s father is not.

Let’s see how the drama escalates.

AITA for defending my boyfriend against my dad? I recently had a baby with my boyfriend of 3 years, Nick. I work as a nurse with crazy hours and Nick previously worked in a warehouse. When I was pregnant, Nick expressed to me how he wanted to stay at home with the baby at least for the first couple of years as his dad was not in his life and he wants to soak up every moment of our child’s life. We both agreed this would be best for our baby.

Her dad disapproves of their decisions.

I come from a conservative family and my parents were first not too pleased that we had a baby before marriage. My dad has made little hints here and there to Nick asking when is he “going to make me an honest woman.” When I told them Nick would stay at home with the baby, my dad took his glasses off, wiped his forehead and shook his head, but he did not say anything further.

Dad sounds pretty rude.

Recently at a family function, my cousin announced that she is pregnant! Everyone was giving her and her husband congratulations. My dad made a slide remark to them saying “talk to Nick here. He’s an expert at the baby stuff.” The comment was obviously meant to belittle Nick and my boyfriend just gave a nervous chuckle and nodded.

Dad interfered again.

Later in the day, our baby needed a diaper change. I was in the process of getting up to change him when my dad said to us “woah isn’t that Nick’s role? You do nothing while my daughter works. You can at least change a diaper while she is with her folks”. I had had it.

She told her dad off!

I told my dad to stop with his remarks. Nick is an EQUAL partner in our relationship and he is a wonderful dad who does most of the childcare. I told him just because he didn’t do any of the child rearing for me and my siblings that does not mean all men need to be like him and he needs to get with the times because this isn’t uncommon anymore. Things got awkward and mom quickly changed the subject to something else. My dad was pretty quiet for the rest of the night.

Her parents think she was out of line.

After the event, my dad called me saying I disrespected him in front of our family and I was out of line. He said I insulted him as a father and to apologize. I told him I had nothing to apologize for and I was tired of him picking on Nick. My mom agrees with my father that I was too harsh on my dad.

Dad is the one who should apologize.

Nick sounds like a great husband and father.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Boundaries are important.

Her dad brought this on himself.

He deserves to be embarrassed.

Her dad should be the first one to apologize.

She made the right decision.

Her dad’s views are completely outdated.

Time to start shutting these people down for good.

