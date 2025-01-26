Courier Sees A Family Inside The House He’s Delivering To, But They Refuse To Answer The Door No Matter How Many Times He Rings The Bell. So He Refuses To Give Them Their Package.

What would you do if you were expecting a package to be delivered and the delivery driver arrived at your house while you were home?

Don’t want to open the door for your package? Fine then no package for you. I work as a bike courier delivering all sorts of various package of your online orders. Ive been on this job for around 6 years on and off and have always made an effort to be kind and patient with all my customers. However, given the nature of my job, we do our best at keeping the pace high.

The rules for delivery are as follows. Try the address. If no response try a neighbor if a neighbor is available. Try between 2/5 neighbors if possible, leave it with them. If not we return the package to the depot and try another two times on the next day. If still not possible to deliver, we give hold the package two weeks until finally shipping it back to the original sender. There is some discretion left to each courier on what to do with the package

Our branch rarely has packages that are not delivered over 3 days, and pretty much never have them sent back to sender. However it does happen. This particular day I was doing the evening shift, delivering various packages to peoples homes. It is one of the better delivery times, since its past 6pm and most people are home from work by then and able to receive their orders with no hassle.

About halfway into the shift, I arrive at this lovely suburban home. I have a relatively big box to deliver to them. To my delight, as I walk up to their door, I see their whole family having dinner through the window. Now Im no fan of disturbing family time, but they ordered something and its my job to deliver it too.

So I give them a little wave as I approach their door and decide not to ring the bell as they saw me flailing their package around. The package is also very clearly branded from a specific brand, so they should know it is something they ordered. They all look at me for a hot minute and continue eating their food. Odd. But maybe they just didn’t see me?

I ring the bell and look through their window again. They all look at me, I point to their package and lift an eyebrow. They all look back at me, look at their food and continue eating. Alright. Now Ill ring once more but this is getting frustrating.

I ring one more time, glance through their window and basically shove the package as close to the window as possible as if its a portal to their backsides… And here is when MC starts. They look at me and now visibly annoyed by my presence they shoo me away. Now this pisses me off.

I treat people with respect and its been a good 10 minutes Ive been at their door. Wasting everyones time. So I walk back to my bike, shove the package in my backpack and look at my tracker app. I have to report the status of the package. Delivered/ neighbours/back to depot/ not possible to deliver. I decide to look at what our interaction was. Which was a refusing to accept package.

They saw me. Saw their package and indicated to me they didnt want it. So I marked it as such. Meaning its now delivered back to sender. Back at the office I mentioned this ordeal to find out the particular address has been acting like this ever since and my super basically said it was all good by me.

Week later I found out they also blacklisted the address and refuse to deliver any packages there anymore. They now have to either order through different services or pay for a different shipping company or pick up at our depot instead.

