Dog Owner Took His Medium Sized Rescue To The Park, But When A Large Aggressive Breed Attacked It And The Owner Blamed Him He Absolutely Lost It

Sometimes, walking your dog is no walk in the park!

In this case, this man’s medium sized dog was attacked by a large aggressive dog, and its owner claimed she was basically testing its temperament for the first time there.

He lost his cool, and now he’s wondering if he was the one in the wrong all along.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITAH for refusing to accept an apology from another dog owner a the dog park? My dog (is a medium size “mutt” / rescue who is roughly 25 pounds or so). He is a lover, not a fighter and his only issue is some anxiety of being on the street as a puppy until we adopted him at six months old. Yesterday, I took him to our neighborhood dog park which we do daily (sometimes twice a day) for the past few years. We’ve never had any issues with him at the dog park, but yesterday when we entered the dog park, I noticed a larger “more aggressive breed” had its eyes on him.

It’s not surprising, but it’s very upsetting.

As it’s a pretty large dog park, I didn’t see the owners nearby and was asking for help getting the dog away from my dog. Well, a few seconds later, the dog lost it and started attacking my dog and all my dog did was curl up. I shoved the dog off, kicked it, and picked my dog up/screamed for help to get the dog off of us.

What a situation.

If I wasn’t near my dog, my dog could have easily been killed or had horrible bites. Finally, the older lady came over and apologized but then proceeded to ask me why I had my dog in the medium-large size dog park. In return, I asked why she brings her aggressive dog to the dog park and if the dog was fixed. I told her that my dog has been coming to this dog park for years and has never had an issue and is allowed in the dog park per size limits.

His dog is a medium sized dog, so they’re allowed there.

Her response was: “I’ve only had the dog for a week and they’re not fixed and I wanted to test out the dog park.”

Excuse you?

Normally, I would accept the apology and move on but this is where I lost it… I flipped out on her and told her how irresponsible it was to bring a dog to the dog park when she has zero clue about its temperament and that the dog wasn’t fixed (which is a dog park rule). Her friend came over and told me I was being an *******. They kept blaming my dog for saying it would be better off in the smaller dog park and that I was at fault. My dog was seconds away from being killed… This is how dogs are killed because of owners like this. Yes, I lost my cool. AITA?

That lady was a hundred percent in the wrong.

Let’s see what Reddit’s take is on this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

Someone suggests a response.

Another reader chimes in.

Yup.

Some people ruin all the fun.

This sounds like a good solution.

Some people don’t know what it takes to have a dog, let alone a big breed.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.