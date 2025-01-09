Eggs Come In Many Sizes, But What Is The Largest Bird Egg Ever Found?

Eggs are a delicious food that most people enjoy. Contrary to what was taught for many years, they are also very healthy. Of course, when most people think of eggs, their mind goes right to chicken eggs, and that makes since because they are the only ones most people eat.

The size of chicken eggs can vary quite a bit with an average large egg weighing about 50 grams (1.76 ounces), but when you start introducing eggs from other birds, the sizes can become dramatically different. Take a look at some eggs which, depending on where you are in the world, you might eat, and their sizes.

Quail Eggs – Quail eggs are about one fifth the size of chicken eggs, weighing 9-12 grams (.3-.4 ounces).

Duck Eggs – Duck eggs are larger than chicken eggs, weighing 65-85 grams (2.3 – 3 ounces).

Goose Eggs – Goose eggs are even bigger, weighing 150-200 grams (5.3-7 ounces).

Ostrich Eggs – Ostrich Eggs are the largest eggs of any bird currently living and weigh 1.2-1.4 kilograms (2.6-3 pounds).

These are just a few different types of eggs that people enjoy. If you start adding in eggs of other animals such as fish or reptiles, the list can get very long.

It is hard to imagine a bird being able to lay large eggs like the Ostrich, but it really isn’t that hard for them due to their size. According to the book, “Birds – Their Life, Their Ways, Their World:”

“The average [ostrich] egg is around 6in (15cm) long and 5in (13cm) wide, with a weight of only 1.4 percent of that of the laying female. This is an unusually low figure for such a large bird.”

On the other side of the spectrum, a kiwi bird lays eggs weighing 450-500 grams (15.8-17.6 ounces), which is between 15 and 22 percent of their body weight.

Learning about the great diversity that exists when it comes to birds laying eggs, it really begs the question, what was the largest egg ever known?

That honor goes to the Elephant bird, which laid eggs that were 7-12 kilograms (15-22 pounds) and held 9 liters (2.4 gallons) of liquid. The Buffalo Museum of Science has one of these eggs in its collection, though they didn’t know it until 2018. They had it mislabeled as a cast. When they realized their mistake, Director of Collections, Kathryn Leacock released a statement, saying:

“Lost, hidden or misidentified artifacts and specimens are not uncommon in museums that have been collecting for centuries, and we are thrilled to rediscover this rare egg in our collection. The Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences has been collecting since 1861, and as we continue to care for the collection, there is always more to learn and discover.”

The bird itself weighed over 450 kilograms (992 pounds). Unfortunately, the elephant bird went extinct about 1000 years ago. It lived on the islands of Madagascar.

So, next time you sit down for breakfast and enjoy eggs, enjoy them knowing that while chicken eggs are delicious, they are far from the only options on the menu.

If you would like to see just how large the elephant bird egg is, look at the image at the top of this article, it shows an elephant bird egg next to an ostrich egg, or check out this video:

I can’t imagine an egg weighing more than a dog!

