January 16, 2025 at 4:48 pm

FedEx Customer Said The Company Won’t Let Her Have A Package That Belongs To Her

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@dr.autumkirgan

Well, this sounds frustrating…

A woman named Autumn took to TikTok to complain about something that would drive all of us crazy: a FedEx location won’t give her a package that is rightfully hers.

Source: TikTok

Autumn said the package that she said is being held “hostage” contains a $7,000 machine that she needs for her business.

She couldn’t get ahold of anyone at FedEx and the tracking information on the package said that it had been “out for delivery” for a long time, but with no specific date.

Fed up, Autumn decided to go to the FedEx facility in Fletcher, North Carolina.

Source: TikTok

Once there, she said she was “in a room full of ****** off people.”

A worker told Autumn that FedEx had a backlog problem and some packages were still stuck on trailers.

She was told that she might not receive her package for up to six weeks.

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@dr.autumkirgan

@FedEx You need to send help to Fletcher, NC. Holding packages until January 31st is unacceptable. #wncmountains #northcarolina #ashevillenc #fedexfailure #shippingorders

♬ original sound – Autum Kirgan

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And one individual is going through it…

Source: TikTok

What the heck is going on here?!?!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter