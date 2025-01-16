FedEx Customer Said The Company Won’t Let Her Have A Package That Belongs To Her

Well, this sounds frustrating…

A woman named Autumn took to TikTok to complain about something that would drive all of us crazy: a FedEx location won’t give her a package that is rightfully hers.

Autumn said the package that she said is being held “hostage” contains a $7,000 machine that she needs for her business.

She couldn’t get ahold of anyone at FedEx and the tracking information on the package said that it had been “out for delivery” for a long time, but with no specific date.

Fed up, Autumn decided to go to the FedEx facility in Fletcher, North Carolina.

Once there, she said she was “in a room full of ****** off people.”

A worker told Autumn that FedEx had a backlog problem and some packages were still stuck on trailers.

She was told that she might not receive her package for up to six weeks.

What the heck is going on here?!?!

