Her Dad Cheated On Her Mom, And When She Found Out She Decided To Sing A Parody Of His Favorite Song

It’s really hard on the kids when a parent leaves.

In this case, a woman tells the story of when she found out her dad had cheated on her mom, and how she ruined his favorite (lovey-dovey) song forever.

I still chuckle at just how petty I was as a child As an adult, I’m still petty. But when I was a kid, I used to love singing. At the top of my lungs. Any song, I’ll sing it. Now hitting notes was a different story. Some I could, but not Celine Dion. To annoy my siblings, I would wait until after dinner when we were all together and start singing just to annoy them because they would tease me. We weren’t allowed to fight or argue because it was meal time so we had to get along. If you caused an argument? Straight to your room.

Anyway. Teenage me. I found out my dad had cheated on my mom because she was crying when I’d come home from school. My dad was in their room talking to his girlfriend on his phone. I sat in the living room and sang his favorite song from his favorite singer: Elvis Presley. I changed the lyrics from “Love me Tender” to “Love me Cheater.” I love you back, I know you’ll rot in hell.

Now my dad had a temper. And I knew I was gonna get a whoopin. Didn’t care. He yelled at me to shut the **** up. I didn’t. Kept singing and laughing. Then he yelled: “If you like singing so much, go sing to the toilet bowl”.

I did like singing so much, so I sang all the way to the bathroom, opened it, locked the door, sat down and sang as loud as I could into the toilet bowl. Then paused and yelled out “I’m here now, what else did you want me to do?”. I’d never seen my father so mad. When he yelled from the other side why was I acting like this, I calmly replied “Well, you told me to. I was fine singing in the living room”. He still hates me to this day because according to him, I ruined that song. Do I care? Absolutely not.

Ruin your marriage, I’ll ruin your favorite song.

It may seem like a small payback, but I’m sure it saved her a few years in therapy.

