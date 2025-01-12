Her Ex-Husband Was In A Fatal Car Accident Before He Could Buy Her Out, So She’s Trying To Get Some Financial Gain From It But Her Stepson Is Standing In The Way.

Divorce is hard even if both sides agree and are civil to each other.

But how does a divorce affect things after one of you dies? See why it was particularly tricky in this story.

AITA for not giving up the interest on my settlement Married 23 years. My divorce was final 3 weeks later and my ex died in an car accident. He was supposed to get a loan and buy me out. Since he had not done that yet, the whole thing goes to probate.

All is not necessarily lost.

My lawyer put a part in the divorce, that after 60 days, 9% interest would start being charged. My stepson is requesting that I forgo the interest. I took $70,000 less than I should have gotten in the divorce. I feel like I’ve already been given a lot.

I’m not heading into retirement with a very big nest egg.

So she’s being proactive.

I’m not angry nor do I want to take advantage of anyone. But its been 9 months and it doesn’t look like anything has been done to get the property ready to sell. I really don’t want to be a jerk, but I don’t want to be taken advantage of.

Here is what folks are saying.

Exactly. Always cover yourself. We do the same in business.

Well, yes, but go through the lawyers!

I think this is a bad idea. This is a lawyer thing. By talking you give him potential ammo.

I’m not sure what more motivation you could give. The lawyer will know.

It is! If a lawyer doesn’t help you cover yourself, what’s the point?

See? Lawyers aren’t the devil!

