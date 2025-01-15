Her Mother Looks After Her 18-Month-Old Kid, But Keeps Saying She’s Sick And Can’t Take Care Of The Baby. So This Woman Gave Her An Ultimatum.

Parents and in-laws are good childcare options because they do care about your child.

Not to mention, they usually dobn’t charge for babysitting.

However, this woman narrates that her mom would constantly make an excuse, saying she’s sick and couldn’t babysit.

So, she confronted her and told her they couldn’t keep doing this as.

Now, they’re saying she’s being unfair. Read the full story below.

AITA for giving my parents an ultimatum over childcare? I have an 18-month-old child. When I went back to work, my parents and in-laws agreed to help out with childcare. And so, a schedule was agreed with all involved parties that fit around their jobs and lifestlye.

Her mother kept on making an excuse not to look after this woman’s child.

Now, my mom keeps calling the night before due to my 18-month-old. Saying she’s feeling unwell and doesn’t feel like she can look after her. However, she seems completely fine, according to my sister who still lives at home. She’s done this for the last 5 weeks. I’ve managed to scrabble together alternative arrangements.

So, she confronted her mom about it.

Unfortunately, as it is my busy period at work, I am unable to take time off as is my partner. I finally cracked this week, and said to her we can’t keep having this every week. If you’re not up to it, you need to tell me. So I can make other permanent arrangements.

Now, she’s being painted as unfair.

My 18-month-old is starting nursery once a week soon. And I can try and get them in on her other day. I’m now being yelled at, saying I’m being unfair to my mom. Am I the jerk for pointing out the truth and giving her an ultimatum? Or should I have just let her carry on?

Let’s read the reactions of other people.

Find a daycare, advises this one.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another valid point.

And one more sensible insight from this user.

Finally, here’s an honest takeaway.

Free isn’t always reliable.

Sometimes, it’s better to pay to get the service you deserve.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.