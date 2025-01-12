January 11, 2025 at 8:49 pm

Her Shampoo Was Causing Her Acne Problems And She Finally Figured Out Why

by Matthew Gilligan

Skin issues can be quite difficult to figure out and everyone reacts to products differently.

A woman named Jenna posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she got to the bottom of what was causing her acne problem.

Jenna said, “My acne has been heinous. It’s been breaking out more than it’s ever broken out.”

She said she did everything she could but still had bad breakouts.

It was only after she talked to a friend that she learned what was really going on.

Jenna’s friend told her, “You need to check your products for sodium lauryl sulfate, because that’s what caused so many of my breakouts.”

Jenna looked at the Biolage Matrix shampoo she uses and noticed that ingredient was in there.

Jenna said, “My acne started when I started using this shampoo!”

Glad she got it sorted out!

Check out the video.

@guttalkgirls

Ill keep you guys updated, but if this is what has been causing all of this i am going to be SHOOK!! 😱 #cysticacne #acne #acnejourney

♬ original sound – Gut Talk Girls

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

One viewer offered some advice.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Good thing she figured it out!

