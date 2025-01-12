Her Shampoo Was Causing Her Acne Problems And She Finally Figured Out Why

Skin issues can be quite difficult to figure out and everyone reacts to products differently.

A woman named Jenna posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how she got to the bottom of what was causing her acne problem.

Jenna said, “My acne has been heinous. It’s been breaking out more than it’s ever broken out.”

She said she did everything she could but still had bad breakouts.

It was only after she talked to a friend that she learned what was really going on.

Jenna’s friend told her, “You need to check your products for sodium lauryl sulfate, because that’s what caused so many of my breakouts.”

Jenna looked at the Biolage Matrix shampoo she uses and noticed that ingredient was in there.

Jenna said, “My acne started when I started using this shampoo!”

Glad she got it sorted out!

Good thing she figured it out!

