Her Sister Already Has Six Kids And Announced She’s Pregnant With Twins, So She Blurted Out Something Insensitive And Now Tensions Are High

Some people are “one and done”, others… are not.

In this case, this woman’s sister announced being pregnant with twins, but because she and her husband already have six kids, she couldn’t help but ask: “Again??”

Because her sister got (very) upset at her remark, she’s now wondering if she should apologize.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for saying “Again??” after my sister announced that she’s pregnant with twins My (21 years old, female) sister (32 years old, female) has been married to her husband (33 years old, male) for 8 years. They already have 6 kids total, the last one born 5 months ago.

Wow.

Yesterday, my sister announced that she’s 3 months pregnant with twins, and while everyone was congratulating her, I said out loud: “Oh my god, again?? Can’t your stupid husband leave you alone??”

Her sister did not like that at all.

I didn’t mean to say it out loud, but it slipped out and my sister looked at me angrily and literally dragged me into another room and asked: “Why on earth did you say that?” I told her that she and her husband have been pregnant every year for the last 8 years and that she needs to take a break. I was worried about her having so many babies in such a short time and I didn’t want anything bad happening to her.

She has a point. But not everyone agrees.

She then said, “How about YOU leave us alone and worry about your own ****? This is MY life, so **** off”. My mother told me that I should apologize for being rude but I told her that I won’t apologize for showing concern.

But now I just can’t help thinking that maybe I was being an ******* and sticking my nose into other people’s business. I was just worried but maybe I was being a jerk. AITA?

She could have phrased it differently, but the sentiment is very valid.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

She sounds concerned for all involved.

It was a knee-jerk reaction.

