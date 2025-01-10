Her Younger Brother Calls Her “Mom” Since She Raised Him, But Her Coworker Thinks This Is Really Weird And Is Getting Other Coworkers To Pick Sides

For one reason or another, not all families have a mom and a dad. In some situations, one of the kids even steps up to fill the role of a parent.

AITAH for letting my brother, who i’ve raised since he was an infant call me mom? I (29f) have a very bad home life. My mother died when I was 8, and my father has been horribly absent since then. I have 3 younger brothers 26m 22m and 17m, but this will be mainly about my 17 year old brother.

Once my mother died, I started raising my two younger brothers and did literally 95% of the work. The only thing my father did was give me money weekly for me to buy food and other necessities for us three. When I was 13, my dad brought home my youngest brother who was a few months old. I didn’t know he existed much less that my father was seeing someone. Me and my father had a horrible fight that night and we have rarely ever talked since then.

Now, I 100% raised all three of my brothers, but with my eldest brother let’s call him jake, he remembered a life before our mother died for the longest bit. He resented me his whole life, the classic “you’re not my mom” stuff when he was junior high age, so I never viewed him in a son role and he most definitely never viewed me in a motherly role. With my middle brother, let’s call him sam, he was a baby when our mother died. As he grew up he would occasionally call me mom, but I would shut it down mostly and remind him of our mother and that I’m just “sissy”. He definitely viewed me more in a motherly role than jake did but he still viewed me as a sister.

With my youngest brother; however, let’s call him henry, he 100% views me as a mom, and I look at him as my son. I know I’m not his mom, but I know absolutely nothing about her. I have her first and last name, but cannot find anything about her anywhere. When he was young and started calling me mom, I would try to remind him that I’m not his mom I’m his sister, but after a bit I just gave up.

Now here’s the issue at hand. I was on my break at work yesterday, and I texted the group chat with my husband (30m), daughter (10f) and henry asking what they wanted for dinner and what they wanted picked up from the store. Henry texted “just some chips, thanks mom 🙂” and I thought nothing of it. Then my coworker (24f) looked over my shoulder and found it very strange that my brother was calling me mom.

I would say that me and this coworker are decent friends. We’ve gotten drinks a few times after work, and I’ve talked to her a bit about my family life. I tried to explain to her yesterday our situation and how I’ve raised him since he was 3 months old, but she just didn’t budge. She then went around our job telling others that my brother calls me mom.

I really don’t understand why this is an issue and why other coworkers are “picking sides” but I would say 60% of the people she has told agree and think my brother calling me mom is strange, while the others just don’t give a care which, fair. I’m just simply not understanding the issue to this, and I’m genuinely wanting talks opinions lol. Apologies if this is all gambled and messy it’s currently 6 am and i have just woken but but had to get this off my mind. Thanks internet.

