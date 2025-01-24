His Anxious Daughter Wouldn’t Order Her Own Food, So He Decided To Let Her Go Hungry Instead Of Ordering For Her

Parents who employ tough love as a way to teach lessons to their kids are either praised or people think they are awful human beings.

AITA for letting my daughter be hungry and not ordering for her at a fast food place? “My daughter is 15 and she has social anxiety. She is in counseling for it and not meds (not needed).

The rule in our household is that if you want fast food when we are out you pay for it with your own money. If you don’t have McDonald’s money you aren’t going there. I also don’t allow eating in the car, so we stop at places to eat. We had to go out and do some errands. I told her to grab something to eat before hand but she said she wasn’t hungry. We go on our errands and halfway through she wants to stop by Wendy’s. I pull in and tell her to go order I will get a seat.

She comes back a few minutes later and tells me she can’t order. She doesn’t want to talk to the cashier at the front of the store. I told her she needs to order and we will head out. She asked me to order and I told her no. We sit for about 10 minutes when I tell her it’s time to go. She is mad and my wife is also upset I didn’t order for her. That I let her go hungry. I find this stupid. I didn’t starve her for days. It was 4 hour outing. AITA?”

