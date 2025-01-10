His Girlfriend Kept Asking Him Money For A Vacation She Claimed To Be Planning For Over A Year, But When He Refused She Started Ghosting Him

Grifters come in many different forms.

In this man’s case, it seems it was in the form of a girlfriend, when she kept asking him money for her “planned” vacation.

After he called her out on her behavior, his friends disagreed with his response, and he was left wondering if he was in the wrong.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my girlfriend to pay for her own vacation My girlfriend (35 year old, female) had a vacation planned to the Bahamas with her son (12) before we even started dating. Before they left, I (37 year old, male) basically paid for the hotel, and the car rental and even had to pay for their flights since there was a change in the date.

That’s a very generous contribution already.

Now I have no issues with the vacation at all since of course it was planned since before we got together and I would never try and come between a mother and her kid. She had supposedly been planning this for over a year. Right before they left, she tells me that she needs to borrow 2500 for the trip.

If she was planning this trip, why would she “need” to borrow money?

I told her I didn’t have it to give to her, as I still have my mortgage to pay and my own kids to take care of. All in all, I’ve already paid for about 5k of the trip.

Wow. This is suspicious.

I told her that if she couldn’t afford the trip then she really shouldn’t be going. Of course she for mad and they left and I haven’t heard from her since. I’ve seen posts on social media, but no contact at all between us. Of course, friends are telling me I was too hard on her and that what I said was mean. AITA?

I think she was surprised he realized she was freeloading on him.

Let’s see what Redditors think about this situation.

It doesn’t sound like she was planning this trip for over a year.

