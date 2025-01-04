His Neighbor Kept Trespassing On His Property, So This Homeowner Came Up With A Genius Plan That Won Him $25,000

Trespassers are annoying, especially if they keep doing this pesky deed often.

Trespass? okay, sure I own a $600,000 plot of land. There are a few trees, but they didn’t disrupt my house. The previous owner had fenced the whole area in a small metal fence.

Now, I have this neighbour. His land is a little small, but it’s right next to mine. So, the previous owner couldn’t fence it without having an argument. He told me this. So, I put up signs around that area that states, “Warning: Going beyond this point is trespassing.”

A small river also goes nearby, which is where I fish. One day, I went fishing. As you can guess, I saw this guy walking on my side of the fence, walking his dog. This was pretty far away from his land, about 50 metres or so.

I placed my equipment down by the river on a rock, and walked towards him. I stood in front of him, and the expression on his face was clearly annoyed. He yelled at me to “move it!” I calmly explained that he was trespassing, and that I could have him fined or even arrested.

He started to yell at me, and through the loud words and insults, I learnt that this guy’s dad is the police chief. He then scoffed at me and continued walking. His dog even chewed up my bait bag. I immediately took my fishing equipment, minus the bait, and went home. I called the cops, but they said that “Without proof, there was nothing they could do.” This annoyed me off a little.

So, I did a little researching. Apparently, bears live in the forests around both mine and his property. I decided I could use this. I checked his property from the gap, and that’s when I realized that he had also kicked down my signs. This is where I decided to go from petty revenge to pro revenge.

I saw he didn’t have any fencing. What luck! I went to town and bought some paint, metal poles and sheets, some bear traps, and hire some builders. My plan took a full week to finish, but it is finally complete. Metal signs cemented into the ground, with the word: “STAY OUT. BEAR TRAPS LAID.” This was painted on with a bear trap at the foot of each one.

Then I laid bear traps around all of my property, but dense around the gap. I waited in my house for a few days before getting a phone call. It was my lawyer. He said that my neighbour filed a lawsuit, and that I should come over to discuss the plan. I did and explained everything. I even provided him the purchase receipts.

When we get to court, I learnt what he sued me on. It was targeting his dog and purposely injuring it. This also caught the attention of PETA who had a representative show up. I stayed quiet, only confirming or denying statements and let my lawyer deal with everything.

We won by a landslide, and I was paid $25,000. I did spend some on his dogs medical bill, but that was only $175, since it only caught it’s tail. Needless to say, the guy stayed clear of my property. I like the peaceful fishing again.

