His Wife Keeps Going Out With Co-Workers And Getting Home Much Later Than She’s Promising, So When Hubby Asks Her To Stick To Her Timelines She Tells Him He Embarrassed Her In Front Of Her Friends

A man requested his wife, who has been enjoying frequent post-work outings with colleagues, to update him if her plans change—especially since their kid often wonders if she’ll make it home before bedtime.

Despite agreeing to keep him informed, her promises of “an hour” often stretch to six, leaving him frustrated and their son disappointed.

Read on for the story.

AITA for telling my wife she needs to keep her promises to be home My wife (36f) has been going out with co-workers lately after work, which is not a problem with me (35m). But she also will tell me she will be home in an hour and come back 6 hours later without giving any updates. It doesn’t always bother me, but I have asked her to just let me know her plans so I know before I go to sleep – I am not worried that anything is happening – she is just not good at watching the time.

Someone needs to set some reminders.

We have a kid (8m), so it makes it difficult when I can’t tell him if she will be home before he goes to bed. I asked her recently to just not tell me she will be home if she won’t, and she agreed, but it hasn’t gotten better. Yesterday while she was out, I texted her before I went to bed to tell her that I felt like I was asking the bare minimum, and it felt disrespectful.

The truth hurts sometimes.

Apparently a coworker saw it and made jokes, so now she is angry that I embarrassed her. AITA for telling her she needs to be more firm with the plans she tells me?

Now, the question remains: was his request fair, or did he cross a line?

Reddit says it was fair…

In fact, this person thinks her unreasonableness could be going even father…

This person says in marriage, this is just a common courtesy.

Apparently, “be home when you say you will” is a controversial ask.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.