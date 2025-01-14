His Young And Very Inexperienced Boss Demanded He Clean His Workstation, So He Took A Long Time And Then Went To Lunch

Micromanaging bosses are something to behold. They are so sure their convictions are justified that they can’t see it blow up in their face.

Boss told me how to organize my tools. I have been a mechanic for nearly 15 years. I am the lead tech in my shop, and my company just sold recently to a different corporation and with that came a new boss. He is 22 and the son of one of my older bosses, so everybody suspects a bit of nepotism at play.

The new boss and I have had some minor issues already in the 3 months he has been here, but I’m the type of person who can generally put my feelings to the side if the money keeps ending up on my paycheck. Today, however, that changed. I will admit I am not the most organized person. I have ADHD and at 33 years old, am still learning to function without the medicine that I weened off of at 26. My toolbox is normally cluttered, but I keep all my tools in my area or on top of my box. It’s the system that works for me. This morning I clocked in and was about to unlock my box when the new boss came up to me and said “You will not be working on cars today until your box is organized.” I said “My box is organized in the way that it works for me.” He shot back with “Not good enough for me or the company, I need to be able to find tools when I need them and it needs to look neat and orderly for when corporate comes through.” I paused for a second and said “So you are telling me that you need to be able to find MY tools that I have purchased when YOU need to use them? I don’t remember signing that agreement.”

He nodded and muttered something about insubordination and that he would be passing off all the work to the other technician until it was completed to his satisfaction.

So while he was in the back doing tire inventory, I opened the top drawer of my toolbox, spread my arms, and swept every single thing into the drawer that I could. I repeated for the 2nd and 3rd drawer until the top was clean. I used the same process for both of my smaller carts until each one could be closed and locked, then I clocked out for lunch. I am currently sitting in my car in the parking lot eating lunch and browsing job listings while watching him try to open all of my drawers to use my tools, because 3 more cars came in and the other tech can’t handle 6 at a time.

